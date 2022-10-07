AMMAN — Jordan and Iraq will contribute a total of $130 million to build the electric power connection line in the joint power connection project, Minister of State for Media Affairs Faisal Shboul said on Thursday.

Shboul, in remarks to Al Mamlaka TV, said that Iraq will incur $100 million, while Jordan’s share stands at $30 million.

The minister, who is also the government’s spokesperson, said that Jordan is completely ready for the connection which will start “very soon”, adding that the Iraqi part of the project will be ready by next summer.

The most important part of the project, as stated by the Iraqi prime minister, is that it comes as part of a joint vision, adding that Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh spoke with his Iraqi counterpart about other joint projects, such as the economic estate project and the Basra-Aqaba pipeline.

As for the pipeline, the minister said that Jordan’s portion is ready, while Iraq has completed some 80 per cent of the procedures necessary to reach a framework agreement.

The first phase of the electric power connection project aims to provide Iraq with up to 150 megawatts of electricity. The second phase is projected to provide 500 megawatts, and 900 megawatts are expected in the third phase, according to the Prime Ministry.

Commenting on the project, Khasawneh said that the scheme is a top priority for the government, noting that it represents the first step for major strategic projects that serve both countries and their peoples.

He also expressed hope for a meeting to be held next summer to witness the accrual operation of the project.

