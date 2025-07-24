Dubai-based Sidara is considering reducing the price of its takeover bid for Wood Group, as Britain's financial regulator has launched a probe into the oilfield services provider, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

It is not clear by how much Sidara might reduce the price, the report said. The company is concerned about legal exposure that could emerge from the Financial Conduct Authority's investigation into Wood Group, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The probe, disclosed in June, had begun following Wood Group's announcement last year of an independent accounting review related to some contracts and charges.

Sidara is frustrated about the time it is taking Wood to file its accounts for 2024, according to the FT report.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Sidara and Wood Group declined to comment.

In April, the British oilfield services and engineering company had received a proposal from Sidara comprising a takeover bid worth about 242 million pounds ($328.54 million) and up to $450 million in cash. Sidara has until July 28 to make a firm offer, walk away or get an extension.

($1 = 0.7366 pounds)

