MUSCAT: Global mining giant Vale has signed a Head of Agreement (HOA) with OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE) to accelerate the decarbonisation of its operations in Oman. The agreement, signed during Oman Sustainability Week, sets the stage for developing renewable energy solutions to power Vale’s pelletising plant in Sohar Port and support future energy needs of the Green Metallic Mega Hub planned in Duqm.

The partnership aims to integrate clean energy into Vale’s industrial operations through collaboration on energy supply, land coordination, and long-term planning. The agreement is expected to drive the shift toward renewable energy while laying the foundation for sustainable industrial development in Oman.

“Achieving large-scale decarbonisation requires more than ambition — it demands strong partnerships and robust infrastructure,” said Saleh Al Muslahi, Chief Executive of Mega Hubs–Middle East and North Africa at Vale. “Through this agreement with OQAE, we are aligning on key elements such as demand aggregation and long-term supply models to transition Sohar operations and unlock Duqm’s green potential.”

Najla Zuhair al Jamali, CEO of OQ Alternative Energy, emphasized the broader significance of the collaboration. “This partnership reflects OQAE’s mission to support the industrial sector’s shift to clean energy. Beyond reducing emissions at a single site, we are helping create a new blueprint for renewable-powered industrial development in Oman.”

Vale has committed to transitioning its Sohar pelletising plant to 100% renewable electricity by 2030. The company is also developing a major industrial complex in Duqm to produce high-quality agglomerated iron ore products that support low-carbon steelmaking for both domestic and international markets.

This partnership underscores Vale’s global strategy to reduce its environmental impact and foster sustainable growth through cleaner technologies and operational efficiency.

