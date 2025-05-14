Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) signed three agreements to implement the third, fourth, and fifth parts of the dual carriageway of Sultan Said bin Taimur Road (Adam-Thumrait), with a total length of 400 km at a total cost of RO258 million.

It may be noted that the General Budget 2025 allocated RO 900 million for development projects under 'development expenditure' and programs approved within the budgets of civil ministries and government units. Of these, 36 percent has been allocated for the infrastructure sector, which includes major road projects to be implemented and completed this year, such as the Khasab-Daba-Lima Road, Al Sharqiyah Expressway, Adam-Thumrait Road, and Ansab-Jafnain dualisation project.

This road project is a major one as it is used by a large number of tourists, especially during the Khareef season. The highway stretches 717.5km, of which 280km between Adam to Haima are dual carriageways. It may be noted that nearly 70 percent travelling to the Dhofar Governorate from the rest of the country and neighbouring nations travel by road.

Agreements

The agreements were signed on behalf of the Ministry by H.E. Eng. Said bin Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology.

Later, the minister said, "The project implementation period is 36 months, as the contractors have begun preparations that include housing for workers and delivering equipment. The road will contribute to raising the efficiency of logistical transport between the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman and between the border crossings in the north and the south, as well as to the concession areas."

Part Three

The first agreement, signed with an Omani-Saudi joint venture between Sarooj Construction Company (Sultanate of Oman) and Rawaf Contracting Company (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), covers the implementation of Part Three of the Sultan Said bin Taimour Road dualization project.

This section extends 132.5 kilometers from the Wilayat of Haima to the Wilayat of Muqshin, with an execution period of 36 months.

The project includes the construction of a new dual carriageway with two lanes in each direction.

It entails the design and construction of 16 ground-level bypass lanes, one overpass bridge, 115 reinforced concrete box culverts for surface water drainage, and 88 pipe culverts for median drainage. The project will also involve the installation of future utility ducts (broadband corridor) along the road.

Additionally, the project includes the construction of 4 rest areas, 21 public parking areas, 8 emergency openings in the central median, and 22 parking bays for the Royal Oman Police. It also covers the reconstruction of the existing road at Wadi crossings and the rehabilitation of certain segments, along with the implementation of road safety features (concrete and metal barriers, road studs, road markings, and directional and warning signs).

Part Four

The second agreement, signed with an Omani-Saudi joint venture between Galfar Engineering and Contracting SAOG (Sultanate of Oman) and alomaier Trading and Contracting Company (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), covers the implementation of Part Four of the project. This section extends 135 kilometers from the Wilayat of Muqshin to the Duka area, with an execution period of 36 months.

This part includes the construction of a new dual carriageway with two lanes in each direction. It involves the design and construction of 14 ground-level bypass lanes, one overpass bridge, 241 reinforced concrete box culverts for surface water drainage, and 95 pipe culverts in the median. It also includes the installation of future utility ducts (broadband corridor) along the road.

The project further includes 3 rest areas, 8 emergency openings in the central median, and 25 parking bays for the Royal Oman Police. It also involves the reconstruction of the existing road at wadi crossings and the implementation of road safety measures (concrete and metal barriers, road studs, road markings, and directional and warning signs).

Part Five

The third agreement, signed with an Omani-Saudi joint venture between Oman Gulf Company (Sultanate of Oman) and Kom Al Fahd Trading, Industry, and Contracting Company (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), covers the implementation of Part Five of the dualization project. This section extends 132.5 kilometers from the Duka area to the Wilayat of Thumrait, with an execution period of 36 months.

This section includes the construction of a new dual carriageway with two lanes in each direction. It entails the design and construction of 20 ground-level bypass lanes, 101 reinforced concrete box culverts for surface water drainage, and 110 pipe culverts in the median.

It also includes 5 rest areas, 16 public parking areas, 8 emergency openings in the median, and 25 parking bays for the Royal Oman Police. In addition, the project includes reconstruction of the existing road at wadi crossings and the implementation of road safety features (concrete and metal barriers, road studs, road markings, and directional and warning signs).

The implementation of these three sections follows the previously completed parts of the road from the Wilayat of Adam in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate to the Wilayat of Haima in Al Wusta Governorate, with a total length of 317 kilometers. Upon completion, the dualized road will provide a safer and more efficient transportation route, improve traffic flow, reduce road accidents, and stimulate economic, social, and tourism activities in the areas it serves.

Moreover, when fully completed, the road will become the longest dual carriageway in the Sultanate, stretching from Muscat Governorate to Dhofar Governorate. The project will significantly enhance logistic connectivity across the Sultanate and open up new opportunities for economic and urban development.

