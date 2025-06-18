KUWAIT CITY - Municipal Council member Alia Al-Farsi has submitted a proposal to create a comprehensive and sustainable parking code in the State of Kuwait, in line with the latest global developments in sustainable parking design.

The proposed code aims to establish sustainable urban standards for the design and establishment of parking spaces in the country (surface, underground and multistorey); reduce the environmental impact of parking spaces in terms of urban expansion, carbon emissions and the encroachment of urban spaces; promote the use of sustainable transportation alternatives by providing infrastructure that supports other modes of transportation; increase land use efficiency by guiding the use of parking spaces in an integrated and multifunctional manner; and improve the quality of life by integrating environmental components like afforestation and natural canopies with smart technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

Al-Farsi pointed out in the introduction to her proposal that Kuwait relies heavily on the use of private vehicles as the primary means of transportation; which has been refl ected in the urban fabric through the significant expansion of parking spaces -- both surface and multi-storey -- without a unified framework, clear specifications, and standards that take into account the principles of environmental sustainability and efficient land use.

She specified seven basic criteria for establishing a sustainable code for parking design in the country as follows: 1. Urban and engineering design 2. Environmental sustainability 3. Energy and smart technologies 4. Mixed use and urban connectivity 5. Materials and construction 6. Maintenance and operation 7. Achieving sustainable development goals

Meanwhile, the Technical Committee at the Municipal Council, chaired by Munira Al-Amir, held its first meeting for the fourth legislative term on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the council approved only one out of three items on its agenda -- the request of the Tripartite General Trading and Contracting Company to amend the subdivision project represented by survey plan M/37868 located in Dasman for plot 55, which belongs to the company.

The committee retained on its agenda the final version of the proposed amendment to Table No. Two regarding the requirements and specifications for investment housing buildings in and outside Kuwait City. It decided to refer this item to the executive branch to conduct a detailed study, while considering the item related to the site plans for the Ministry of Communications sites an urgent matter

