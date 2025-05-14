As part of its strategic efforts to boost the international presence of Oman’s private sector, the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has led a trade delegation to the United States to participate in the SelectUSA Investment Summit—one of the world’s leading platforms for promoting foreign direct investment into the U.S. economy.

The opening ceremony of the summit was attended by H.E. Talal bin Sulaiman Al Rahbi, Oman’s Ambassador to the United States, while the Omani delegation was headed by Sheikh Saud bin Ahmed Al-Nahari, Member of the OCCI Board of Directors. The delegation also included Eng. Said bin Ali Al-Abri, Board Member and Head of OCCI’s North Al Batinah Branch; Abdul Latif Mohieddin Khonji, Board Member and Chairman of the Foreign Investment Committee; and representatives from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), alongside executives from 11 Omani companies operating in diverse sectors such as technology, manufacturing, services, consulting, and ICT.

Strategic Push for Global Integration

This participation aligns with OCCI’s broader strategy to expand Oman’s economic diversification, forge stronger international trade ties, and unlock new markets for Omani enterprises. It also reflects Oman Vision 2040’s aspirations to position the Sultanate as a competitive regional and global investment hub.

Commenting on the significance of the summit, Sheikh Saud bin Ahmed Al-Nahari said:

“SelectUSA offers a vital platform for identifying investment opportunities in the U.S. market. This is a practical step towards enabling Omani companies to scale globally and build strategic partnerships. We aim to leverage U.S. expertise to enhance Omani exports and attract high-quality investments to Oman. Our participation sends a strong message that Oman’s private sector is ready to compete and collaborate on the global stage.”

Business Leaders Eye Expansion and Partnerships

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saad Bahwan, Board Member at OTE Group, described the summit as a strategic opportunity to explore collaboration in services and logistics:

“We engaged in a series of high-level meetings with officials and economic experts from several U.S. states. The interest in Omani companies was evident—especially in transport, manufacturing, distribution, and trade facilitation sectors. We gained direct insights into the U.S. investment environment and its regulatory landscape.”

Kalim bin Mohammed Al-Yaqoubi, CEO of Horwell Integrated, highlighted the promising prospects in technology and logistics:

“We established valuable connections with participating firms, aiming to transfer advanced experiences to the Omani market while building marketing partnerships for U.S. entry. The summit also introduced us to innovative business models that can be adapted to local realities.”

Ahmed Al-Shukaili, CEO of InTech for Technology and Security Systems, added:

“SelectUSA provided an ideal platform to showcase our tech solutions developed in Oman. We pursued strategic relationships and explored knowledge exchange opportunities in cybersecurity. Our goal is to align our offerings with U.S. market demands and create added value at an international level.”

Global Forum... Strategic Leverage

The SelectUSA Investment Summit, organised by the U.S. Department of Commerce, is one of the premier global events dedicated to attracting foreign direct investment. It gathers senior U.S. government officials, state representatives, municipal leaders, and Fortune 500 companies.

This year’s edition welcomed over 5,000 participants from across the globe, including 2,500 international investors representing more than 90 global markets. Oman’s trade delegation included 25 participants, positioning the Sultanate strongly among other competing economies.

The joint participation of OCCI, MoCIIP, and private sector companies underscores Oman’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships, fostering knowledge transfer, and unlocking strategic investment opportunities—laying a solid foundation for a globally integrated, competitive Omani private sector.

