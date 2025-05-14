Riyadh – United International Transportation Company (Budget Saudi) registered net profits of SAR 82.76 million in the first quarter (Q1)of 2025, up 18.13% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 70.05 million.

Budget Saudi achieved revenues amounting to SAR 543.41 million in Q1-25, higher by 30.35% YoY than SAR 416.87 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 1.06 as of 31 March 2025 from SAR 0.98 in Q1-24.

On a quarterly basis, the net profits generated in Q1-25 fell by 18.86% from SAR 102 million in Q4-24, while the revenues shrank by 12.82% from SAR 623.33 million.

In 2024, the net profits of Budget Saudi hit SAR 311.69 million, an annual growth of 12.44% from SAR 277.21 million.

