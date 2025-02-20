NEPCO, the state-owned owner and operator of Jordan’s transmission system and electricity offtaker, has secured a €67.1 million ($70 million) financing package from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Union (EU) to enhance the country's transmission infrastructure.

The financing package consists of a sovereign-guaranteed EBRD loan of up to $ 56.5 million (equivalent to €54.7 million), plus an EU investment grant of up to €12.4 million.

These funds will finance the construction of a new high-voltage electricity substation in northern Jordan and four new overhead transmission lines comprising two 400 kV lines providing connections to the existing Samra and Amman West substations, and two 132 kV lines connected to the Hasan Industrial and Jerash substations.

This new substation will not only improve the grid’s ability to handle additional generation capacity, facilitate cross-border interconnections and reduce transmission losses.

Additionally, an EU-funded technical cooperation grant of €2.2 million will also be provided with a view to appointing a project implementation consultant for NEPCO.

The financing will be complemented by a technical cooperation package to provide vocational training for men and women who want to work as electrical technicians.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

