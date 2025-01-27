Iraq is planning to buy 3,250 megawatts (MW) of electricity from neighbouring countries in summer to tackle a supply shortage due to a surge in domestic demand during the hot season, an Iraqi official has said.

Electricity Ministry spokesman Ahmed Mousa said electricity imports would come from Iran, Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the GCC power grid.

He told the official Iraqi News Agency that the decision to increase electricity imports is part of an emergency plan to tackle power shortages during summer.

“We have devised an emergency plan to prepare for high demand during summer…it includes increasing electricity supplies from neighboring countries and boosting the capacity of national grids,” he said.

Iran will supply Iraq with 1,000 MW while Turkey will double supplies to 600 MW. Jordan will boost supplies through the new common border grid from 54 MW to 150 MW while 500 MW will come from the GCC network, most of which was completed in late 2024.

Mousa said Iraq has also signed a contract with nearby Saudi Arabia for the supply of 1,000 MW, to be raised when a link-up network is completed.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)



Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.