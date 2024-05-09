A landmark project to supply electricity from Gulf oil producers to Iraq through a grid will be completed at the end of 2024, an official has said.

Electricity Ministry spokesman Ahmed Mousa confirmed earlier reports in Baghdad that the project is progressing on schedule and that most of the work has already been finished inside Iraq and in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

“The project to link Iraq’s power network with that of the GCC is moving forward and will be completed by the end of this year,” Mousa told official news agency INA on Thursday.

In a report in 2023, the Electricity Minister said the project would supply Iraq with nearly 1,500 MW to help plug a persistent power gap caused by the war damage.

Iraq will receive more than 500 MW from Jordan through similar 3-stage power projects. Phase 1 has been finished and phase 2 is expected to be ready in November.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Bhaskar Raj)

