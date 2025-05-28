MUSCAT: The rollout of smart electricity meters across the Sultanate of Oman crossed the 75 per cent mark at the end of last year, with the project on track to achieving 100 per cent coverage before the end of this year, according to the Nama Electricity Distribution Company (NEDC).

Both NEDC, with a mandate covering all the governorates of Oman (with the exception of Dhofar) and Nama Dhofar Services (which is responsible for Dhofar Governorate), successfully installed 1.130 million smart meters across their respective jurisdictions as of December 31, 2024. The initiative, first launched in 2021 as part of the National Meter Reading Project, is key to the government’s goal of driving the digital transformation of energy management.

The pace of smart meter deployment has also picked up in recent years. “NEDC's installations surged from 244,088 meters in 2021 to 1,008,958 meters in 2024, while Nama Dhofar expanded from 10,815 smart meters to 121,596 smart meters over the same period. The deployment rate saw a significant boost, rising from 26 per cent in 2022 to 46.17 per cent in 2023, and reaching 75.48 per cent in 2024,” NEDC — part of Nama Group — noted in its 2024 Annual Report.

Significantly, meter reading performance — a source of customer unease over billing accuracy in the past — has now reached an impressive 96.17 per cent, said NEDC, citing the ongoing meter replacement drive as key to enhancing accuracy and reliability.

“By replacing outdated meters with modern, high-precision units, the company significantly improved meter reading efficiency, minimised discrepancies and proactively identified potential sources of energy loss,” the utility stated.

Furthermore, to help address challenges associated with manual meter reading, particularly where existing analogy meters are installed within the locked premises of customers, NEDC says it has begun integrated advanced metering solutions into its operational framework. These measures have resulted in higher accuracy, reduced operational inefficiencies, and enhanced overall service quality, it pointed out.

Also making headway is the implementation of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project, centring on the deployment of Automated Meter Reading (AMR) systems to modernise infrastructure, optimise operational costs and minimise losses.

“This initiative enhances real-time data collection, ensuring greater efficiency, accuracy in meter readings, and improved customer engagement through access to real-time consumption data. Additionally, it supports cost reduction efforts by streamlining operations and enhancing service delivery,” it added.

A cornerstone of Oman’s digital transformation strategy, the National Smart Meter Programme aims to replace analog meters with 1.2 million advanced smart meters before the end of 2025. Besides enhances billing accuracy, the devices empower consumers with real-time data to manage their energy use more efficiently. It also strengthens network performance by minimising power losses and enabling data-driven maintenance and planning. Beyond operational gains, the programme supports the development of smart cities, promotes energy efficiency and contributes to economic growth by optimizing energy use and supporting renewable energy integration.

