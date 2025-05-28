Muscat: The annual media briefing of Nama Group electricity companies highlighted the strategic projects and digital transformations aimed at improving subscriber experiences and enhancing the quality of services.

The CEO of Nama Power and Water Procurement Company said that the company is making progress in renewable energy projects by issuing tenders for two major solar energy projects - the Ibri 3 Solar Power Plant (project capacity 500 megawatts) and the Al Kamil Solar Power Plant (project capacity 280 megawatts), both of which are scheduled to be awarded in 2025.

He said that the company operates more than 100,000 km of various types of electricity distribution lines and approximately 48,000 distribution stations serving more than 1.35 million subscribers.

Nama Electricity Supply launched an electronic system, "Sahalat," to track transactions and view daily consumption, in addition to Thabit, Yusr, and Sabaq services to facilitate bill payment and monitor consumption.

Nama Electricity Distribution launched the Smart Grid project in the Wilayat of Seeb as a strategic step towards advanced fault control and performance management technologies.

Nama Distribution also launched the Air Conditioning Maintenance Initiative (Phase One) as part of its commitment to community support, aiming to improve air conditioning efficiency and reduce electricity consumption.

Salem bin Saeed al Kamyani, CEO of Nama Distribution, announced the most important projects for 2025, including displaying daily consumption in the mobile application, automatic recharge when purchasing prepaid credit, and electricity load management

Engineer Alaa al Lawati, CEO of Nama Electricity Distribution, said that the conversion of more than 75 percent of meters to smart meters, targeting full coverage by the end of 2025.

This has contributed to reducing electricity loss to less than 8 percent.

The Oman Electricity Transmission Company announced that it has achieved more than 58 million safe working hours since the last lost time injury, with a network reliability rate of 99.9999 percent and availability of 98.11 percent.

"We are proud to lead the Sultanate of Oman's efforts in renewable energy... Our projects currently cover 17 percent of the energy produced, and we aim to reach 65 percent by 2030," he said.

It was also confirmed that five wind energy projects will be awarded in 2025, a step that will enhance the national energy mix and support achieving a 65 percent share from renewable sources by 2030.



