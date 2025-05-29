Muscat: The Nama Group Electricity Companies announced several new facilities for consumers, including the "Yusr" Service that offers installment plans for those facing difficulties.

12-month monthly payment plan, top-up in times of need via the Nama app, and fixed payment amount in summer or winter.

The companies have 1.35 million subscribers across the Sultanate of Oman (excluding Dhofar Governorate), while the project of smart meter installations has achieved a 75 percent target.

The projects to be launched include the electronic transaction tracking system, AC Maintenance (Phase 1), smart electrical load management, and daily consumption display via mobile app.

automatic top-up of prepaid meters.

In Dhofar, more than 84% of electricity meters have been replaced with smart meters.

