MUSCAT: Well-known international energy sector engineering services consultancy firm Monenco has announced that it has secured a contract from Omani authorities to study the feasibility of interconnecting the power grids of Oman and Yemen.

The client is Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), the majority state-owner and operator of the Sultanate’s national grid. OETC – part of Nama Group – also manages interconnectivity with the grids of neighbouring countries via the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA), a joint initiative by member states of the GCC to support electricity exchanges.

“We’re proud to announce that Monenco Oman has been awarded the highly strategic Oman–Yemen Power Grid Interconnection Project by Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) under Tender No. 15/2025,” Monenco noted in a recent post.

“Monenco will be responsible for delivering the feasibility study, engineering services, and full supervision during implementation up to successful energization. This project is a major step toward enhancing energy security and fostering regional power connectivity across the Arabian Peninsula and the wider GCC region,” the company further added.

The initiative aligns with an ongoing bid by Oman to explore grid interconnectivity with all of its neighbours with which it shares a land border, as well as with Iran across the Strait of Hormuz.

On Tuesday, the Sultanate signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iran to review a feasibility study of a grid interconnection project between the two countries. The MoU was among 18 cooperation pacts inked by the two countries during the official visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Muscat. Signing on behalf of Oman was Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, while Iran was represented by Seyed Mohammad Atabak, Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade.

Meanwhile, linkages between Oman and the GCCIA network continue to expand and strengthen. According to OETC, a new 400kV direct transmission line between Oman and the GCCIA network is currently in the design stage.

“This new line will establish a vital link between the OETC Ibri IPP and the Silaa grid stations (in the UAE), with the project scheduled for completion in Q1 2027. The interconnection will enhance the reliability and resilience of the transmission system by increasing the total transfer capacity between Oman and the GCCIA networks to 1,700MW, strengthening regional grid integration, supporting the energy transition and improving energy security,” OETC affirmed in its recently published Transmission Capability Statement.

As part of the new direct link GCCIA will build and own a new 400kV grid station at Ibri, not far from the existing Ibri IPP grid station. This new Ibri GCCIA 400kV grid station will be connected to the Silaa 400kV grid station owned by GCCIA with total overhead-line length of about 528 km (88.2 km from Ibri GCCIA 400kV to the border and 470 km from the border to Silaa and introducing a middle point station at UAE).

Importantly, the new direct link builds on an existing interconnection between Oman and the GCCIA network, which has been operational since November 2011. It connects Mahadha grid station at Al Wasit in Oman with the Al Oha grid station at Al Ain in the UAE.

In 2024, Oman exported 775,637.38 megawatt-hours (MWh) and imported 63,948.41 MWh through the existing GCCIA interconnection, “reflecting a robust interconnection and mutual support within the region's energy sector,” OETC remarked.

