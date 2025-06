Cairo – UAE-based Nas Investment Holding raised its equity ownership in Samad Misr (Egyfert) to 51.47% from 32.39%, according to a bourse filing.

Nas purchased 1.83 million shares in the EGX-listed firm at a total value of EGP 186.77 million, with an average price of EGP 102 apiece.

Al Ahly Pharos brokered the transaction, which was executed on 3 June 2025.

