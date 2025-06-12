Cairo – Cleopatra Hospitals Group obtained the Financial Regulatory Authority’s (FRA) approval to reduce its capital to EGP 721.89 million from EGP 722.71 million.

The group will cut its issued capital by EGP 824,288 through cancelling 1.64 million treasury shares at a nominal value of EGP 0.50 per share, according to a bourse disclosure.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, the EGX-listed group logged consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 232.28 million, an annual hike from EGP 204.62 million.

