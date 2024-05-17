Saudi Arabia and neighboring Jordan have completed a feasibility and technical study for their planned power connection, a Jordanian official has said.

A draft agreement on the link between the two Arab nations is also ready and the project will be launched after it is endorsed by both governments, said Amjad Al-Rawashdeh, Director General of the state-owned National Electric Power Company.

“Jordan and Saudi Arabia have completed the feasibility and technical study for their planned power link…a draft agreement for this project is also nearly completed,” Rawashdeh told Jordan’s Arabic language daily Addustour on Friday.

He described the project as “extremely important” since Saudi Arabia is part of a common power network comprising it with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members—UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

“This means that the link between Saudi Arabia and Jordan could be a nucleus for a greater power connection in the Arab region,” Rawashdeh said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

