Egypt - Hossam Heiba, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), has met with representatives from Borna, a Canadian company specializing in natural gas separation, processing, and carbon capture technologies.

The meeting aimed to explore opportunities for localizing Borna’s advanced technologies in Egypt, aligning with the country’s broader efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition toward cleaner energy solutions.

Borna’s CEO, Sam Salimi, announced the company’s plan to invest $40m to establish a facility in Egypt dedicated to recovering flared gas from oil extraction and exploration operations. The proposed plant will focus on separating key gases—such as propane, butane, and methane—from flared emissions, reinjecting them into the national natural gas grid. Additionally, the facility will implement carbon capture and storage technologies, enabling Egyptian partners to participate in the voluntary carbon credit market launched by the government last year.

Salimi emphasized that the initiative will offer wide-ranging benefits for Egypt, including lower energy import costs, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and the creation of new employment opportunities. He also noted strong backing from the Canadian government and financial institutions for companies expanding into high-potential markets like Egypt.

GAFI’s Heiba underscored the range of incentives available to investors through Egypt’s private free zones framework. These include customs and tax exemptions, expedited licensing procedures, competitive land access, and low operational fees. Crucially, Borna would be able to establish operations near oil and gas extraction sites without being confined to designated public investment zones.

Heiba highlighted that the clean technologies and equipment to be manufactured at the new facility would support Egypt’s compliance with global climate standards, including the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). The CBAM requires exporters to disclose the carbon content of goods entering the EU, favoring low-emission products and giving a competitive edge to exporters using cleaner technologies.

The collaboration reflects Egypt’s continued push to attract green investments and position itself as a regional hub for sustainable energy solutions.

