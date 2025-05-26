Egypt - Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat and Algeria’s Ambassador to Cairo Mohamed Sofiane Berrah discussed ways to boost cooperation and investment opportunities in electricity and renewable energy, as per a statement.

They also explored plans to implement high-voltage lines, develop distribution networks, and build transformer stations.

This includes clean energy, localizing the manufacturing of the necessary equipment, and leveraging Egyptian expertise to expand and rely on renewable energy, reduce the use of conventional fuels, and reduce carbon emissions.

The Algerian side showed interest in utilizing Egyptian companies to develop the electricity grid and reviewed ways to expand the access of Egyptian electrical equipment into the Algerian market.

