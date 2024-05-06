Iraq’s Electricity Minister Ziad Fadil met officials from Qatar’s UCC Holding in Baghdad on Sunday to discuss a 2,100 megawatts (MW) power project in North-Central Baiji city.

In a report on Monday, Aliqtisad News network said the project includes the construction of six steam units with a production capacity of 350MW each.

It quoted Fadil as saying after the meeting that the new plant, one of several power projects approved by Iraq in post-war rebuilding plans, would be built on the same site of a previous power station that was destroyed during the war eight years ago.

