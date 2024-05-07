The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that tickets for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ will go on sale to the general public at ticketmaster.ae today at 1 pm.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ will feature the 17-time NBA champion Boston Celtics and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets playing preseason games on Friday, 4th October, and Sunday, 6th October, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

The DCT Abu Dhabi and NBA also announced that four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal will headline the return of “NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi” and “NBA District”, two interactive fan events that will take place in October in conjunction with the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024.