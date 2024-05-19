Tyson Fury was undecided about a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk after losing his unbeaten record in one of the biggest fights in boxing history on Sunday.

Britain's Fury dominated the early rounds of their undisputed heavyweight clash but lost a split decision to the Ukrainian maestro, who nearly sent him to the canvas in the ninth round.

It was the only loss in 36 professional bouts for Fury, who was contesting the first heavyweight unification fight since 1999 and the first in the four-belt era.

There was a rematch clause in the contract for the fight, which took place in the early hours in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and saw Usyk crowned as undisputed heavyweight champion.

Afterwards Fury, who gave up his WBC belt to Usyk who already held the IBF, WBA and WBO titles, said he would discuss the potential rematch, loosely scheduled for October, with his wife and children.

"I'll have a holiday, go home, put it to the wife and kids I'll see what I want to do," the self-styled 'Gypsy King' told reporters.

"I'm 36 in a few months. I've been boxing since I've been a child so it is what it is," he added.

"Where does it all end? A hundred fights and brain damage, in a wheelchair? I'm not sure.

"But the one thing is, all the time I'm still loving the game -- and I was having fun in there, I was really enjoying myself -- then I'll continue to do it."

The unpredictable Fury has twice retired from boxing before returning to the sport. Apart from Usyk, another tempting fight would be against British rival and former world champion Anthony Joshua.

"I thank Oleksandr for the good fight. It was a close fight, you know," Fury said.

"I believe that I just did enough but I'm not the judge."