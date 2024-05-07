Iraq has approved a major water project in the Southern oil hub of Basra to tackle chronic supply shortages, the local media reported on Monday.

The project includes in the construction of a water dam, a pumping station and other facilities on an area of around 75,000 square metres, the Iraqi News Agency and other outlets said, quoting Basra Governor Asaad Al-Idani.

“The project will be supported by a strong water distribution network that will ensure supplies to all parts of the city,” Idani said without mentioning project costs or when it will be started.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

