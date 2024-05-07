The Saudi Industrial Cities and Technology Zones Authority (MODON) has allocated 200,000 square metres of land within Jeddah's Second Industrial City to manufacture smart solar trackers and building-integrated solar photovoltaic (BIPV) systems, a local Arabic language newspaper reported on Monday.

Aleqtisadia said in a report that the project is supported by Chinese investments totaling 225 million Saudi riyals ($60 million).

The report didn’t disclose details about the investor or the capacity of the facility but said the project is in line with the localisation targets of the national industrial strategy and the kingdom’s renewable energy goals.

Last month, Chinese solar tracking system providers Arctech and GameChange Solar (GCS) announced plans for local manufacturing in the Kingdom in Jeddah and Dammam respectively.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

