The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) announced the selection of the United Arab Emirates to host the 4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS 2025) and its accompanying exhibition.

This summit is one of the most prominent initiatives aiming to unify efforts towards implementing ICAO's global plans for enhancing safety, security, and sustainability in aviation through intensive discussions, workshops, and meetings.

The announcement was made during the conclusion of the 3rd Global Aviation Summit held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The UAE participated in this edition through a high-level delegation led by Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, along with senior officials and specialists from the authority and representatives from government and private entities in the UAE's civil aviation sector.

Additionally, the GCAA showcased its services through a massive platform at the accompanying exhibition, highlighting the training services offered by IACT, the commercial arm of the GCAA, and the Global Air Navigation Services (GANS).

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the GCAA, stated, "The aviation sector represents a fundamental pillar of the national economy's diversity and strength, bridging its communication with various countries and global markets. The UAE has succeeded, under the wise vision and guidance of its leadership, in solidifying its position as one of the influential players in the international civil aviation sector, possessing advanced infrastructure for air transport services and airlines with global reputation and trust, in addition to the vital role played by the UAE in supporting international cooperation initiatives led by the ICAO to enhance the safety, security, and sustainability of the aviation sector."

He added that these efforts have been reflected in the UAE's success in hosting many major international conferences and exhibitions in the aviation sector. The selection of the UAE to host the 4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium reaffirms the international community's confidence and the strength of the partnership between the UAE and the ICAO and its member states.

"We are thrilled to partner with the UAE in hosting the 2025 ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium," said ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano. "The UAE has repeatedly demonstrated its dedication to fostering innovation and sustainability in the aviation sector, and we are confident that their hosting of this event will provide an excellent platform for advancing our shared goals."

During the GISS 2024 event, the UAE delegation demonstrated its leadership by presenting innovative proposals, participating in collaborative initiatives, and sharing insightful perspectives on the future of aviation. The country's comprehensive and forward-thinking approach, including innovation, has not only solidified its position as a global pioneer in sustainable and efficient air travel but also attracted the attention of potential partners with its innovative solutions.

One of the key highlights of the UAE's participation was its proposal for the Sustainable Aviation Marketplace (SAM) 2025, which will be hosted alongside GISS 2025. This specialised marketplace, conceived by the UAE, aims to establish a robust ecosystem; thereby, the impact of SAM 2025 can be seen globally in every region.

The marketplace will facilitate direct connections among project developers, financiers, banks, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and other vital stakeholders. These connections will speed up and increase the outreach of programmes toward a cleaner Aviation, catalysing partnerships and accelerating the adoption of SAF, LCAF and cleaner technologies.

Al Suwaidi said that GISS 2025 brings together officials and experts in the aviation sector, providing an important opportunity to learn about the latest developments in infrastructure, air transport services, and air navigation services and discuss many key issues on the international aviation agenda.

He added, "The Sustainable Aviation Marketplace is a testament to the UAE's commitment to leading the charge in sustainable aviation practices. By fostering collaboration and facilitating crucial connections within the industry, we are confident that this initiative will drive meaningful progress towards the aviation sector's decarbonisation goals."

The UAE's hosting of GISS 2025 and the concurrent SAM 2025 event will be a global stage to showcase the country's groundbreaking solutions, cutting-edge technological advancements, and collaborative efforts. Attendees worldwide will have the unique opportunity to engage with the UAE's pioneering initiatives, draw inspiration from its best practices, and explore avenues for international partnerships.