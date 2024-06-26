More than 1,900 exhibitors from over 60 countries and 70,000 industry professionals are likely to take part in the 28th edition of Beautyworld Middle East is set to take place from October 28 to 30, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This three-day event brings together the worlds of beauty, hair, fragrance, and personal care under one roof.

As the region’s largest and most influential international beauty trade show, Beautyworld Middle East plays a crucial role in the sector’s growth. This year’s edition will focus on the theme of ‘Illuminating the business of beauty’, with nine different product segments across 16 halls.

With the MENA region’s beauty and personal care projected to reach $60 billion by 2025, the exhibition serves as a vital platform for industry professionals brings together key players from around the world, said organisers.

The 2024 edition is expected to be the largest yet, with a 14 percent increase in event size and the addition of two new halls. Beautyworld Middle East will allow brands to maximise their potential in an engaging and innovative environment.

Commenting on the launch of Beautyworld Middle East 2024, Ravi Ramchandni, Show Manager at event organisers Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “Beautyworld Middle East is a unique platform that is increasingly bringing together the finest brands and experts from around the globe, here in Dubai, and we are very excited to welcome everyone to join us in exploring the transformative power of beauty to this 2024 edition.”

Attendees can explore an array of attractions, including cutting-edge product showcases and exclusive launches. The Quintessence platform will spotlight niche fragrances, while the Next in Beauty Conference offers industry insights. The event also features the prestigious Beautyworld Middle East Awards 2024 and introduces BeautyLIVE!, a dynamic new segment showcasing live demonstrations of the latest beauty techniques and products. –

