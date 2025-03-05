The eighth edition of the Air Traffic Control Forum, supported by Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans), is drawing global air navigation service providers and industry experts to discuss challenges and innovations in air traffic control.

The forum is held on the sidelines of the Airport Show, which will host its 24th edition from 6th to 8th May at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

The exhibition will showcase communication, navigation, and surveillance systems essential for maintaining safe and efficient airspace, while ensuring high service levels for airports and airlines.

According to a press release issued today, and as per the Airports Council International (ACI), aircraft movements Globally is expected to reach 178.1 million by 2042, up from 106.7 million in 2024. In 2042, international passenger traffic will reach the 8.7 billion mark and domestic traffic to 10.6 billion passengers.

The forum will see experts and specialists discussing modernisation and innovation in the Middle East whose aviation market is expected to reach US$33.7 billion by 2029, with US$151 billion in airport investments and US$2.4 billion in aircraft investments.

Ibrahim Al Ahli, Acting CEO of dans, the ANSP for four airports in the UAE including DXB, remarked, “The focus of leading ANSPs is to develop, support and achieve optimum usage of their airspace by adopting new systems and technologies. This is being ensured through new air traffic management capabilities. Our relentless pursuit is for excellence since the 1980s and we continue our work to keep up high the status of the global aviation hub that boasts a thriving aviation ecosystem with unparalleled connectivity.

The previous edition of the Airport Show featured participation from more than 120 exhibitors representing over 20 countries, including four with dedicated pavilions. The event also welcomed over 120 hosted buyers from more than 35 countries and facilitated over 3,500 meetings.

May Ismail, Event Manager at RX, a global company that organises events including Airport Show, said, “Air Traffic Control (ATC), like the other civil aviation domains, has been witnessing tremendous transformation as new technologies and innovations emerge.

The whole purpose is to enhance the efficiency and safety of ATM and ATC. The technology-driven era is enabling airports to become thriving hubs. There are challenges and opportunities of growth from disruptive technologies for the ATM. We have to explore what best in available now and what is going to come in the future. Airport Show is serving this niche phase.”

The ATC market faces challenges such as high deployment costs, system complexity, stringent regulatory requirements, and cybersecurity concerns related to flight data protection. Advancements in satellite-based navigation, NextGen ATC systems, and the integration of AI are anticipated to enhance efficiency and capacity in airspace management.

The Middle East will see until 2030 around 1,058 new aircraft delivered in the region. Passenger traffic in the Middle East is projected to grow by more than nine percent by 2027.