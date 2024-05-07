Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, today met with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Article IV consultation mission, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations at the Ministry of Finance, and Thuraiya Hamid Alhashmi, Director of International Financial Relations and Organisations at the Ministry of Finance, alongside several officials and specialists from both parties.

During the meeting, part of the IMF’s annual Article IV consultations, the participants discussed the UAE’s economic and financial developments and policies.

Al Khoori welcomed the IMF staff mission and thanked them for the IMF’s efforts in supporting the economic and financial advancement of member countries.

He said, “The Ministry of Finance prioritises the annual consultations it holds with the IMF, because we are keen to benefit from the recommendations of the Fund’s experts and specialists around fiscal policies and government financial frameworks, to be in line with international standards and best practices.”

During the meeting, attendees reviewed the latest developments in the country’s financial and economic conditions and macro-economic policy, including the progress made in the financial framework, and the progress of the Government Financial Policy Coordination Council.

In addition, the participants discussed public debt, issuance plans, corporate tax, public revenues and expenditures, financial statements, as well as issues related to energy and green finance, and other topics of mutual interest.

As part of its visit until 16th May, the Article IV Consultation Mission at the International Monetary Fund will hold a series of meetings with relevant UAE stakeholders.