At the Huawei Cloud Partner Forum, Huawei introduced the GoCloud and GrowCloud partner development frameworks to strengthen partner network and support ecosystem development.

At the forum, Huawei Cloud also signed seven MoUs with partners – Grey Swan, Chinasoft, OneCloud, Al Falak, Expand My Business, TecBrix, and Techsol Space.

Dubai, UAE – On the sidelines of GITEX GLOBAL 2023, Huawei introduced the new GoCloud and GrowCloud partner development frameworks in line with the theme of "Go Together, Grow Together". These frameworks aim to help partners build competitive offerings based on Huawei Cloud, as well as drive customer acquisition and revenue growth.

Fostering a vibrant ecosystem relies on the collective collaboration of customers and partners. Huawei Cloud offers the Pangu Large Models engineering platform, which streamlines and expedites the creation of industry models by encompassing functions like data processing, model training, and application development. Huawei Cloud has developed more than 20 industry models and more than 400 AI applications on Pangu L0 foundation models together with our partners and customers.

At the Huawei Cloud Partner Forum, Huawei also introduced the Huawei Cloud Partner Network (HCPN). This global partner program aims to help partners achieve success on Huawei Cloud by providing them with comprehensive business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market (GTM) support. The HCPN also enables Huawei Cloud customers to find high-quality HCPN partners who deliver value-added services and solutions on Huawei Cloud. Moving forward, Huawei Cloud will continue to improve the partner development framework and incentive policies, enhance the product GTM for partners, and increase investment in joint sales.

Frank Dai, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East & Central Asia, said, "The GoCloud and GrowCloud partner development frameworks foster innovation, nurture enduring partnerships, and empower you to thrive in this digital era. We are not here just to win the market; we are here to walk on this journey together."

Roy Luo, Vice President of Cloud Consulting Solution Sales at Huawei Cloud Middle East & Central Asia, said, "Innovation has always been the lifeblood and DNA of Huawei Cloud. At Huawei Cloud, we are committed to becoming the Cloud Foundation and Industry Enabler with Everything as a Service based on systematic innovation. We hope, where your business goes, our cloud goes. Choose Huawei Cloud for your digital journey, with innovation at your fingertips."

In line with its ambition to grow the Huawei Cloud partner network in the region and to build valuable collaborations with current partners, Huawei Cloud signed several Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with seven partners – Grey Swan, Chinasoft, OneCloud, Al Falak, Expand My Business, TecBrix, and Techsol Space.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

