Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science & Technology (UDST) has announced the launch of UDST G-Lab, a revolutionary research hub powered by Google Cloud with the support of the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology.

This collaboration aims to significantly enhance the speed and reliability of UDST’s research across diverse fields such as information technology, engineering technology, business analytics, bioinformatics, and more.

UDST is committed to leveraging the agile and sustainable solutions provided by the platform to efficiently future-proof students’ skills and offer hands-on experience with cloud technologies.

Leveraging Google Cloud compute and storage will provide the foundation for scalable, high-performance computing essentials for advanced simulations and modeling projects, while BigQuery and Google Cloud’s AI tools enable researchers at UDST to analyze vast datasets, uncover patterns, and accelerate ground-breaking discoveries.

Moreover, RAD Lab Access will facilitate rapid prototyping, experimentation, and collaboration with Google Cloud’s world-class engineers and researchers. The university’s reputation for fostering a culture of innovation made Google Cloud the ideal choice due to its scalability and flexibility to further support UDST’s extensive applied academic and research programmes.

Commenting on this collaboration, President of UDST Dr. Salem Al Naemi said: “Qatar is progressing towards becoming a global leader in innovation and scientific research, as outlined in its National Strategy. As a national university, we aim to be an integral part of this strategy by enhancing our research programs with cutting-edge technologies and maintaining a leading position in innovation."

“With the support of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and Google Cloud, UDST-G-Lab will offer our community top-notch resources and play a crucial role in propelling applied research that has the potential to transform both Qatar and the global landscape.”

“We are excited to see G-Lab, a state-of-the-art research facility powered by Google Cloud, come to life at UDST. This lab represents a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering innovation and empowering researchers with cutting-edge technology,” said Regional General Manager at Google Cloud Ghassan Kosta. “By leveraging Google Cloud’s purpose-built AI infrastructure, researchers at UDST will be able to access the computational power needed for AI breakthroughs.

“Advanced data analytics tools such as BigQuery will enable them to harness the full potential of their data, while Vertex AI provides a world-class platform for building and deploying AI models.

This collaboration underscores our belief in the transformative power of technology.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

