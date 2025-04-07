Arab Finance: Capgemini, a global leader in technology services, will develop an AI Center of Excellence (CoE) in Egypt to accelerate AI-driven innovation for global clients, as per an emailed press release.

The new hub will enable Capgemini to invest in research and development, team up with local academic institutions, and leverage technology partnerships to enhance client adoption of AI-based tools.

The global company affirmed its commitment to driving growth and innovation in Egypt, announcing plans to double the number of employees in the country to nearly 1,200 by the end of 2025.

With implementation starting in May 2025, the new center will include a diverse team of architects, data scientists, product engineers, and project managers, experts in delivering transformative projects.

Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini, commented: “The AI Center of Excellence in this strategic location allows us to support our clients in scaling AI within their own businesses, ensuring they remain at the forefront of innovation.”

“Our clients will benefit from enhanced service delivery, industry-specific solutions, and the unique advantages of being supported from Egypt,” Ezzat added.

Hossam Seifeldin, CEO of Capgemini in Egypt, said: “Doubling our workforce and establishing this new AI Center of Excellence will not only drive cutting-edge innovation but also create valuable opportunities for local talent to thrive in a global arena.”

