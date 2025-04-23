Techno Q board presents a comprehensive report outlining its strategic and financial achievements as well as 2025 goals.

Techno Q has set strategic goals for 2025 which include foraying into new verticals, strengthening IT business, enhancing digitisation and automation and growing footprint in Saudi Arabia and Oman as part of efforts to enhance its market share.



“2025 presents significant opportunities for Techno Q to expand, innovate, and strengthen its market leadership. By focusing on strategic regional expansion, advanced technology,” said the company’s board report, placed before shareholders at the annual general assembly meeting, which approved 2024 results and 14.2% cash dividend. On expansion into new market segments, it said the strategy is to diversify beyond core business areas (AV, ELV, and hospitality Solutions) by entering smart infrastructure, cybersecurity, and AI-driven automation as well as target growing industries such as healthcare, education, and smart cities that require advanced system integration services.



“We are focused on scaling our core capabilities while entering high-impact domains such as managed IT services and digital security. Our market positioning, strong financial health, and innovation-driven mindset will drive Techno Q’s next growth chapter across Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia,” said Zeyad al-Jaidah, managing director and co-founder of Techno Q.



Finding strong growth potential in smart cities and digital infrastructure investments; Techno Q said the governments across the Middle East, particularly in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, are investing heavily in smart city technologies.



Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Qatar’s National Vision 2030 are driving demand for intelligent security, smart buildings, and digital transformation projects, it said, adding opportunities exist in providing AI-powered surveillance, IoT-based automation, and integrated command centre solutions. About strengthening market presence in the region, Techno Q eyes increasing market penetration in Saudi Arabia and Oman by leveraging government digitalisation projects; enhancing local partnerships by strengthening collaboration with key government and private-sector entities to secure large-scale projects; and improving regional competitiveness through investments in local talent and infrastructure to enhance service delivery and client relationships. Highlighting that with increasing cyber threats, businesses and governments are investing in advanced cybersecurity solutions, it said Techno Q’s IT Business unit can capitalise on this trend by offering network security and endpoint protection, cloud security solutions, and cyber threat intelligence and risk assessment services.



In support of its outlook on the potential, Techno Q said the technology sector in the Middle East saw steady growth in 2024, despite macroeconomic pressures and geopolitical uncertainties.



The digital transformation market in the region was valued at $1.48bn and is projected to reach $2.58bn by 2029 (compound annual growth rate of 11.8%), it said, adding cybersecurity spending exceeded $6.5bn, reflecting increased demand for IT security solutions. Finding healthcare and education sectors as potential areas; it said the digitisation of hospitals and educational institutions presents new opportunities for integrated AV, smart security, and automation solutions.



The demand for telemedicine infrastructure, remote learning solutions, and intelligent security systems is increasing, it said. Techno Q’s 2025 goals also include enhancing operational efficiency and cost optimisation by implementing AI-powered analytics to optimise project costing, inventory management, and resource allocation; and streamlining internal processes through automation and digitisation, boosting overall efficiency.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Santhosh V. Perumal