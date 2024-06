Long-haul business travel is rebounding, though the recovery in China traffic remains slow, the CEO of Air France said on Monday.

"Business travel is coming back well for long-haul. In short-haul we haven’t seen the same comeback," Air France Chief Executive Anne Rigail told reporters. "For short-haul point to point, it is not recovering at all.”

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Richard Lough and David Goodman )