Emirates has come out on top as the “World’s Best Airline” amongst 90 global carriers in a recent comprehensive and methodological study by Telegraph Travel.

The detailed ranking and ratings were calculated from more than 30 criteria such as punctuality, baggage allowance, route network, quality of home airport, age of fleet, value of rewards programme and tastiness of in-flight meals, while the results were calculated referencing data from more than 18 independent and international awards, readers polls, ratings websites and expert reviews.

Described as a “worthy winner,” the study announced that Emirates “ticks nearly every box, from baggage allowance to punctuality. It is the airline that operates the largest number of double-decker Airbus A380s, the jet that passengers love best – because it offers most space and legroom in all cabins, including economy.”

The article added, “Premium economy on its A380s is the best in the sky. Business class never disappoints and comes with a chauffeur to drive you to and from the airport, increasingly a rarity. First class has the finest wine list of any carrier – and showers. Its route network is also one of the biggest: 140 cities in 77 countries. It was voted the best long-haul carrier in the world by 30,000 Telegraph Travel readers.”

The independent methodology for the study included 90 airlines, selected for the number of annual passengers carried and points were awarded based on each carrier’s performance across a range of criteria, including reliability, connectivity, luggage rules, inflight experience, average age of fleet, quality of home airport, value of rewards programme, safety, heritage, quality of lounges as well as multiple readers polls and rankings from Apex to Airline Ratings, Skytrax to TrustPilot reviews and more.

So far in 2024, Emirates has received an additional 19 awards and recognitions from a wide array of sources across the globe.