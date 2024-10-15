WARSAW - Wizz Air has confirmed its orders with Airbus until the end of 2025, the airline's chief executive said on Tuesday, amid questions over whether the European planemaker can meet its full year delivery target.

Airbus deliveries fell 9% in September to 50 jets compared with the same month last year, rekindling a debate over the strength of its industrial goals as suppliers struggle to keep up with demand.

"Right now as we speak we are reconfirmed with Airbus till the end of 2025," Wizz Air Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi told a news conference in Warsaw.

"I'm pretty confident that... (until) the end of 2025 we are fine. We are fine in 2026 and beyond too, but we just need to understand how many aircraft we are going to take."

Varadi also said that he believed that pressure on fares was easing.

"If I look at the environment today, I mean you are seeing fuel coming down, inflation coming down, interest rates coming down, so it seems to me that after a kind of a spike of pressure on costs, now it is a time of easing that pressure," he said.

"Hopefully the worst is already behind us."

He said that it was possible that the airline would not be flying to Israel for the rest of the year and that it would issue an update in the coming weeks.

"One of the key issues is that we are approaching the Christmas period, so we will have to take a decision whether the Christmas period is going to be operated to Israel or not, because if we don't operate to Israel, we want to operate somewhere else."

