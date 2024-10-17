Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has announced an enhancement to its European network. From 1st October, 2025, the airline will offer daily services to both Düsseldorf, Germany, and Copenhagen, Denmark, further strengthening connections between the UAE and these European destinations.

The Düsseldorf route will see a substantial increase from its current schedule to a daily service. This expansion represents an addition of four weekly flights, providing passengers with greater flexibility and connectivity. Additionally, Düsseldorf will now be served year-round, offering consistent travel options throughout all seasons.

Similarly, the Copenhagen route will be enhanced from its present four-times-weekly schedule to daily operations. This change adds three more weekly flights to the Danish capital, further strengthening Etihad's presence in Scandinavia.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer of Etihad Airways, commented, “This move to daily flights for Düsseldorf and Copenhagen marks an exciting chapter in our European expansion. It reflects our commitment to providing unparalleled connectivity between Abu Dhabi and key European cities. These enhanced frequencies allow us to offer our guests greater flexibility and improved connection options across our global network. As we continue to grow, we remain dedicated to delivering our award-winning service and hospitality on these routes, ensuring every journey with Etihad is exceptional.”