President Marcos urged state agencies and local government units to participate in the national information and communications technology (ICT) summit on June 18 and 19 following a series of cyberattacks on government email addresses and websites.

Covered by Memorandum Circular (MC) 54 are all departments, agencies and instrumentalities of the national government, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, government financial institutions, state universities and colleges and all local government units.

Marcos ordered concerned agencies and institutions to authorize their respective ICT executives, chief information officers, technical staff, academics and key personnel to attend and participate in the summit 'on official time, provided that they are issued the pertinent clearances or authorities by their respective heads of offices.'

Organized by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the 2024 National ICT Summit will be held at the Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria in Ortigas under the theme 'Digital Governance: Navigating the Future.'

MC 54 was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on June 7.

