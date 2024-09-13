The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has issued a stern warning against the unauthorized printing of digital national IDs using Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) cards or other tangible materials.

Engr. Felixberto M. Sato Jr., PSA-7's supervising statistical specialist, said they are not allowing any procedures of printing Digital IDs to make it as physical National ID.

'Do not mingle with those people that are fictitious on the unauthorized production of National ID,' said Sato.

Sato emphasized that the recently launched Digital National ID and ePhilID carries an equivalent function as to the one in Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) cards.

Citing the public advisory, it stated that under the Republic Act No. 11055, also known as the Philippine Identification System Act, such unauthorized activities are strictly prohibited and are punishable by significant penalties.

Effective immediately, individuals caught engaging in unauthorized activities related to PhilID, such as printing, preparation, or issuance without proper authorization, will face imprisonment ranging from three to six years. Additionally, offenders will be fined between P1 million to P3 million.

The law also targets those involved in falsification, mutilation, alteration, or tampering with PhilID cards, as well as those in possession of fake or altered IDs which may be subject to penalties.

Entities or individuals who refuse to accept PhilID as a valid proof of identity without justifiable reasons will also be penalized with a fine of P500,000.

Sato assured that they are initiating information dissemination on how to properly utilize and process the Digital National ID.

Furthermore, senior citizens and people that are incapable of utilizing mobile phones or any other gadgets are advised to get assistance from those who are tech-savvy.

