MUSCAT - Increasing employment within the tourism industry in Oman is amongst the top goals of the newly established Oman Tourism Association.

Speaking to the press, the Chairman of the first tourism association in Oman, Awadh Burham Ba Omar, highlighted that employment is one of the Association’s primary goals, “A key focus is on enhancing professionalism and increasing local employment rates within the sector,” he said.

“The local value generated by investment in the tourism sector is substantial, and the sector has the capacity to absorb large numbers of job seekers. It is a vital industry, and we hope to see strong partnerships between the association, investment institutions, professionals in the field, as well as the Ministry and other relevant government bodies,” he added.

According to Ba Omar, the sector – while rich in employment opportunities – comes with challenges in aligning qualifications with market requirements. “There are indeed opportunities for employment, but the main challenge lies in meeting the requirements of these jobs—whether academic, professional, or experiential. The sector holds great potential, but it requires well-structured training to realize it,” he shared.

A starting point would be to address the gaps in job classifications according to global dynamics, he explained. “This is where the association plays a critical role. There is currently a significant gap in how roles are categorized and in defining their professional requirements in alignment with international standards. Tourism is a globally competitive industry. You cannot build a local tourism sector without acknowledging the dynamics of global competition. You are offering a product in an international marketplace, which means you are competing regionally and globally. This reality demands that our standards in the tourism sector meet the highest international benchmarks,” he stated.

To this end, the Association is working towards creating clear roadmaps. “It starts with adopting those standards and then applying them—both in terms of professional practices and training programmes... This would allow young Omanis to progress smoothly through the career ladder, benefit from real growth opportunities, and advance into leadership roles within the sector. What we in the association are working toward is creating a clear and structured roadmap into the sector—so that even students can understand their future career paths within tourism, starting from the classroom,” he said.

Established in December 2024, the Oman Tourism Association is the first civil society organization dedicated to the tourism sector. The association commenced operations on July 1, 2025. According to officials, the association aims to bridge the gap between supervising government authorities and sector stakeholders including investors and professionals.

