Malaysian electronics manufacturing services provider VS Industry Bhd has tapped AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) for its expansion in the Philippines.

VS Industry Philippines Inc. (VSIP), a subsidiary of VS Industry Bhd, has signed a lease with ALLHC for 52,700 square meters of gross leasable space in ALogis Santo Tomas in Batangas.

'After careful consideration, we selected ALogis Santo Tomas as our manufacturing base in the Philippines due to its strategic location and accessibility,' VS managing director Datuk Gan said.

'ALLHC provided invaluable support and expertise throughout the process. This is crucial for VS as this is a new venture for us and it also forms part of our asset-light model as a core element of our risk management strategy. All in all, we are thrilled to partner with one of the country's leading industrial real estate companies and we are confident in our plans in the Philippines as we embark on a new chapter of growth,' he said.

With its expansion in the Philippines through VSIP, the group is set to fulfill new orders from a key customer, focusing on the box-build assembly of consumer electronics.

VS delivers vertically integrated manufacturing solutions to global multinational corporations, serving as both an original equipment manufacturer and an original design manufacturer.

Its services span high-precision printed circuit board assembly, plastic injection molding, full and sub-assembly as well as tool design and fabrication.

'We are grateful to VS Industry Philippines Inc. for selecting ALogis Santo Tomas as their initial base of operations in the country,' ALLHC president and CEO Robert Lao said.

'As we look forward to serving VSIP as one of our valued tenants, we remain committed to our shared mission of positively impacting the local economy through job creation and encouraging further investment in the region. Indeed, we are confident that this strategic partnership will be both productive and beneficial,' he said.

ALLHC, a subsidiary of property giant Ayala Land Inc., is a developer and operator of industrial parks and real estate logistics facilities in the Philippines.

