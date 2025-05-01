China has reiterated its steadfast stance on promoting fair global trade, vowing unwavering support for Global South nations in upholding multilateralism and opposing economic coercion.

Speaking in Nairobi after President William Ruto’s recent state visit to China, Chinese to Kenya Ambassador Guo Haiyan said that Beijing would not yield to external pressure on trade issues. But she reaffirmed China’s willingness to engage in dialogue, provided it is grounded in mutual respect.“Our position is consistent and clear: We will fight, if fight we must. Our doors are open to negotiation. But if a negotiated solution is truly what the US wants, it must stop exerting extreme pressure, stop threatening and blackmailing China, and seek dialogue based on equality, respect, and mutual benefit,” Ambassador Guo said.

President Donald Trump’s tariffs, the highest ever imposed on China, have sparked outrage, amid fears they could destabilise the global economy.

Ambassador Guo dismissed recent claims by US officials that Washington and Beijing were engaged in tariff negotiations.“China and the US are not having any consultations or negotiations on tariffs,” she said.

Chinese goods exported to the US face a tariff of 145 percent, while US exports to China face a tariff of 125 percent.

The ambassador praised President Ruto’s state visit to China terming it a significant milestone in the growing partnership between the two nations.“This visit achieved a complete success which is of great significance for the future development of China-Kenya relations as well as cooperation of the two countries and even the Global South,” she stated. “The visit achieved fruitful results and reaffirmed China’s strong support for Kenya’s development journey.”President Ruto’s trip was his first state visit to China since taking office, and third overall and reaffirmed Nairobi’s strategic ties with Beijing, at a time when China remains Kenya’s largest infrastructure partner and a top trading ally.

She said the signing of key agreements on infrastructure, trade, and technology reflects a strong, shared vision for enhanced cooperation.

During the Kenya-China Private Sector Roundtable and Business Forum, President Ruto oversaw the signing of investment agreements worth $1.06 billion across key sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure. These projects are projected to create over 28,000 jobs, boosting Kenya’s economic growth.

Key highlights include the development of a Special Economic Zone in Kilifi and new agribusiness ventures in Kajiado and Baringo counties, signalling a major push for industrialisation and food security.

The head of state used the forum to reiterate Kenya’s opposition to protectionist policies, calling for fairness in global commerce.

Read: Kenya’s Ruto dangles tax breaks, Agoa to Chinese investors“Trade wars undermine the existing international order,” he said, thanking China for defending the rights of developing nations.

President Xi Jinping echoed this sentiment, pledging to strengthen cooperation with Kenya and other developing countries in order to confront global challenges and uphold multilateral trade systems.“This visit has produced positive results and reaffirmed China’s strong support for Kenya’s development,” said Ambassador Guo.

On infrastructure, China reiterated its commitment to supporting major connectivity projects, including, extending the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Malaba, upgrading the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit-Malaba highway, constructing the Kiambu and Eldoret bypasses, and building the Nithi Bridge.“This collaboration reinforces Kenya’s position as a pivotal Belt and Road Initiative partner and enhances trade integration across East Africa,” she said.

President Ruto argued for the restructuring of major global institutions, such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the United Nations Security Council, which he described as outdated and disproportionately influenced by Western powers.

At a public lecture at Peking University, he said that these institutions were designed to address post-World War II challenges and now require radical reforms to effectively tackle today’s global issues.

Ambassador Guo announced plans to hold a China-Kenya Culture and Tourism Season later this year, focusing on youth exchanges and tourism.

The two countries will support and participate in the 2026 Year of China-Africa People-to-People Exchanges.

