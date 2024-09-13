In a statement, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last Tuesday for the smart public transportation system that will run within New Clark City, Clark Freeport Zone and Clark International Airport.

The self-driving bus service uses a transportation cloud system called Smart Mobility Operation Cloud (SMOC).

In October last year, the BCDA signed a memorandum of agreement with Zenmov and MC Metro Transport Operation Inc. for the demonstration of an energy-efficient and smart public transportation system in New Clark City and the rest of Clark Special Economic Zone.

The BCDA also entered into a memorandum of understanding with Japan's national research and development agency New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) in January last year for the smart mobility demonstration program to be conducted until June 2025.

NEDO appointed Zenmov to implement the program.

The demonstration project is being implemented with funding from NEDO and Zenmov and no cost to the Philippine government.

'We can definitely learn a lot from Japan's advanced and innovative transport system. By integrating their smart autonomous vehicle technology, we ensure a more sustainable and scalable transport solution here in Clark,' BCDA executive vice president and chief operating officer Gisela Kalalo said.

She said the project is expected to transform the everyday lives of those living and working within Clark by making it easier to get around, reducing traffic congestion and promoting a green and low-carbon environment.

Under the demonstration project, a new public transportation system called Primary Rapid Transit, a 'last mile' service, will run in select routes in New Clark City, Clark Freeport Zone and Clark International Airport using SMOC.

Through this application, Zenmov will be able to determine the effectiveness of the public transport service system.

Zenmov and MC Metro are also deploying low-carbon electric vehicles and electric-assisted bicycles, as well as installing smart poles, drones and charging stations for real-time data collection and dissemination on traffic management along the routes of the autonomous bus service.

Apart from exploring smart mobility solutions, BCDA and its public and private partners are also introducing green measures in Clark in line with its aim to promote sustainable, smart and green developments.

These measures include maximizing renewable energy sources, promoting active mobility, conserving biodiversity and allotting 60 percent of the land area for parks, green spaces and water bodies.

