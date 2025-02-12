Riyadh: On the third day of Oman’s participation in LEAP 2025, which is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from February 9 to 12, four new cooperation agreements were signed between Omani tech startups and international companies, with a total value of approximately OMR4.3 million.

This follows agreements worth OMR4.5 million signed on the first and second days of the conference, bringing the total value of agreements signed by Omani companies with international firms at LEAP 2025 close to OMR9 million.

These agreements were signed at the Omani Pavilion, in the presence of CEOs from participating government and private sector companies, as well as representatives from the Omani and Saudi companies involved.

In a significant step reflecting the expansion of Omani tech startups in international markets, Rakeeza, an Omani company, signed an agreement worth OMR3.5 million with Al Rajhi Holding Group. This partnership focuses on modern agricultural technologies and sustainable farming solutions, aiming to enhance innovation, expand markets, and drive mutual growth.

Additionally, Rakeeza signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth OMR750,000 with Fintech Sys to collaborate on the development of financial technology solutions.

Meanwhile, Madarek for Innovation, an Omani company, signed an agreement worth OMR38,500 with KiwiTech to collaborate on the establishment of startup accelerators.

In the field of artificial intelligence, Sampo AI signed an agreement with SideUp to join the Smart Trade Alliance. Additionally, Mubasher, an Omani company specialising in digital advertising screens, signed an MoU with Saudi company DILKO to collaborate on digital outdoor advertising in Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Mohsen Salem Al Araimi, Head of Investment Promotion at the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, highlighted that one of the key factors behind Oman’s successful participation in LEAP 2025 is its enhanced digital investment environment, investment incentives, and the simplified procedures for registering foreign companies through the Invest in Oman Hall, which is also present at the Omani Pavilion.

He further noted the significant interest from international companies and major investors in Oman as an investment destination, particularly in the data center and artificial intelligence sectors.

Al Araimi added: “The success of Omani companies in signing agreements worth nearly OMR9 million with international firms reflects the progress of Omani tech startups, their competitive capabilities, and the excellence of their innovative digital solutions in regional markets. It also underscores the success of Oman’s participation in this exhibition, which aims to support Omani tech startups in expanding internationally and attracting global digital investments to Oman.”

