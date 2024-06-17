MINA — The Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) disclosed the telecommunications indicators in Makkah and the holy sites on Arafat day. The total number of voice calls reached 42.2 million, comprising 36.3 million local calls and 5.9 million international calls, with a success rate of 99%.



Statistics showed that total data consumption reached 5.61 thousand TB, equivalent to watching 2.3 million hours of 1080p HD video clips. The indicators also highlighted the daily average data consumption per person, which was 761.93 MB, surpassing the global average of 380 MB per person.



Mobile internet download speeds averaged 386.66 Mbit/s, while upload speeds averaged 48.79 Mbit/s. The ICT sector is meeting the high consumption demand with the highest quality standards, aligning with the leadership’s aspirations by providing high download speeds through its technical preparations and skilled personnel. This also facilitates pilgrims’ local and international calls, ensuring a smooth Hajj experience.

