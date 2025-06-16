Riyadh - Anmaat Technology Company has secured SAR 61.72 million in government contracts to expand its tech footprint across Saudi Arabia’s tourism, energy, and wildlife sectors, according to bourse disclosures.

The first agreement, valued at SAR 24.76 million, was signed with the Ministry of Tourism on 12 January 2025, to develop a container systems platform. The contract spans 36 months.

Anmat Technology also received a SAR 17.22 million purchase order from the Saudi Electricity Company for Phase 2 of a meeting room unification project, with a duration period of 35 days.

Additionally, a SAR 19.74 million deal was sealed on 29 May 2025 with the National Center for Wildlife to establish licensing management offices for wildlife trade across eight locations in the Kingdom. The contract duration ranges from six to seven months.

Meanwhile, the three agreements are expected to positively impact Anmat Technology’s financial statements in the second half (H2) of 2025.

Earlier, Anmaat Technology signed two contracts to execute key contracting works in the Riyadh Municipality region, totaling SAR 111.41 million in value.

