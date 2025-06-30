Arab Finance: Raya Distribution, a subsidiary of Raya Trade and part of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, has signed an exclusive strategic partnership with UK-based consumer technology company Nothing and its sub-brand CMF by Nothing, as per a disclosure.

Per the agreement, Raya Distribution will act as the sole authorized distributor and after-sales service provider for both brands in Egypt.

The partnership will introduce smartphones, wireless earbuds, and smart accessories from Nothing and CMF by Nothing to the Egyptian market.

These products will be available through Raya’s retail outlets and e-commerce channels.

Raya Distribution will also provide after-sales support through its service infrastructure.

In addition, the company will offer installment plans through financial partners, including Commercial International Bank (CIB Egypt), Halan, and AMAN Consumer Finance.