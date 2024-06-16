RecFaces, a leading provider of advanced facial biometric software, is excited to announce its upcoming India business trip from June 17 to June 28, 2024 for exclusive, face-to-face meetings and is inviting all interested distributors, partners, and end users. Their experts will be available in Mumbai (June 24-25), Bangalore (June 26), Hyderabad (June 27), and Delhi (June 17,18, 28). This strategic trip aims to foster deeper collaborations and offer personalized insights into the revolutionary capabilities of RecFaces’ facial recognition solutions.

Engage with RecFaces Experts: Personalized Sessions and Live Demos

During their business tour, RecFaces' experts Sukrit Varma, Sergey Allenov and Boris Zaytsev will be available for one-on-one discussions with potential distributors, end users and partners. These sessions are designed to provide comprehensive insights into emerging facial recognition technologies, live demonstrations, and tailored support. Distributors will learn about the myriad benefits of partnering with RecFaces, including access to cutting-edge technology, enhanced security solutions, and significant business growth opportunities.

Additionally, Sukrit Varma, RecFaces representative in India can be reached out to schedule a meeting with the visiting team. He can be contacted via email at varmas@recfaces.com or by phone at +91 95558 00231.

Sukrit Varma, Global Marketing Partner, APAC & MENA region at RecFaces said “India's burgeoning market for facial recognition technology presents significant opportunities. We are committed to delivering personalized support and showcasing how our solutions can enhance security and operational efficiency across various sectors.”

Media Contacts:

Maria

Junior specialist of marketing and PR Department, RecFaces

pr@recfaces.com

Sukrit Varma

Global Marketing P

rtner, APAC, MENA & LATAM, RecFaces

varmas@recfaces.com