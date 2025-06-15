Doha, Qatar – Mannai Automotive Group has signed a strategic agreement with BYD, marking a significant milestone in their growing partnership and paving the way to introduce two of BYD’s most premium new energy vehicle (NEV) brands. Following the signing, Mannai has placed initial vehicle orders for the Denza B5, Denza B8, and Yangwang U8—a decisive step toward executing the joint go-to-market strategy.

The agreement was formalized last week during a bilateral high-level meeting between Mr. AD Huang, General Manager – BYD Africa and Middle East, and Mr. Rajesh Krishnan, President – Mannai Automotive Group, in the presence of Mr. Alekh Grewal, Group Chief Executive Officer – Mannai Corporation.

Mr. Krishnan commented:

“Placing the first set of orders is a clear indication of our operational commitment and strategic confidence in this collaboration. We’re excited to bring vehicles that reflect innovation, performance, and customer-centric design to our market.”

Mr. AD Huang, General Manager BYD Middle East and Africa, added:

“We are proud to take this significant step with Mannai Automotive Group, one of the most trusted names in the Qatari market. This partnership strengthens BYD’s regional presence and supports our vision to accelerate the adoption of new energy vehicles through trusted local partners who understand their customers and are committed to innovation and sustainability.”

The initial order includes the long-awaited Denza B5 and Denza B8, two premium plug-in hybrid models combining refined aesthetics with smart mobility features, as well as the Yangwang U8, a high-performance electric PHEV SUV engineered for power, safety, indulgence, and cutting-edge technology. During the engagement, both companies aligned on launch timelines, showroom readiness, digital infrastructure, and customer experience enhancements. Mannai has already started accepting customer bookings, and the market response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Customers and enthusiasts are warmly invited to visit Mannai Automotive’s new showroom located in the Dune Plaza Building, Tornado Tower, where the latest innovations from Denza and Yangwang will soon be on display. The space reflects the brands’ forward-thinking ethos and provides a premium environment to explore, experience, and place order for these cutting-edge electric vehicles.

About Mannai Automotive

Mannai Automotive Group is a division of Mannai Corporation, one of Qatar’s most established and diversified business groups. With over 75 years of heritage, Mannai Automotive represents global automotive brands including Cadillac, GMC, Subaru, BYD, JAC, and now Denza and Yangwang. It is known for its excellence in customer service, market leadership, and innovation.

About BYD

BYD (Build Your Dreams) is a global leader in new energy vehicles and advanced battery technologies. Operating in more than 70 countries and regions, BYD is at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution, delivering sustainable and intelligent transportation solutions worldwide.