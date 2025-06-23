Jeddah – flyadeal has signed a strategic partnership with AlFursan loyalty program, enabling members to earn and redeem miles when flying with flyadeal, Saudia Group’s low-cost carrier. The agreement complements the growing operational footprint of flyadeal across domestic and international routes and supports AlFursan’s ongoing digital transformation.

The signing ceremony was attended by H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, and signed by Steven Greenway, Chief Executive Officer of flyadeal and Essam Akhonbay, Vice President of AlFursan Loyalty Program at Saudia.

Through the partnership, AlFursan members can now redeem miles on flyadeal flights throughout the year, and earn miles based on the selected fare class, which includes FlyMax and FlyPlus.

AlFursan members can redeem their miles on any scheduled flyadeal flight with unlimited seat availability, no blackout dates or limited inventory. Bookings are offered at competitive rates, while members enjoy the same travel benefits as full-fare passengers, including rebooking options and support in the event of delays or cancellations.

Steven Greenway, CEO of flyadeal, said: “Being the leading loyalty program in the Kingdom, AlFursan has developed a diverse membership and partnership base for which we are delighted to be joining. With the sharp rise in the number of tourists, business travellers and pilgrims to, from and within Saudi Arabia, we are building a dynamic aviation ecosystem built on demand, appeal, choice and loyalty.”

Essam Akhonbay, Vice President of AlFursan Loyalty Program at Saudia, said: “We are focused on expanding our member base while introducing exceptional partnerships, such as the one with flyadeal, to enhance the program, offering more exclusive rewards than ever before. This includes increasing our partner network and launching new features designed to provide more options for members to earn and redeem their Miles. Our goal is for AlFursan to be the most rewarding loyalty program in Saudi Arabia, and one of the best globally.”

Passengers are encouraged to add their AlFursan membership number when booking to earn miles, which will be credited automatically once the membership is linked to the reservation. These miles can be redeemed digitally via flyadeal’s website or application, and members may also claim missing miles for up to six months following their travel date, starting from Monday, June 23, 2025. Tier credits will be granted throughout the three-month promotional period, from June 23, 2025, to September 30, 2025.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleets with 147 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

About AlFursan Loyalty Program:

AlFursan is Saudia’s loyalty program, created to elevate the travel experience through meaningful rewards and exclusive benefits. As part of Saudia Group’s guest-first strategy, the program is being reimagined to offer greater digital convenience, flexibility, and value.

Members can earn and redeem miles across flights, upgrades, and a growing network of global partners. AlFursan also provides access to curated offers and services through partnerships spanning banking, hospitality, automotive, car rental, telecom, retail, and insurance. Recent highlights include a co-branded credit card with ADIB – Egypt and Visa, and expanded benefits through Accor and top-tier Saudi banks.

Gold and Silver members enjoy premium services such as priority check-in, extra baggage. Gold members can also access the First and Business Class Check-In Lounge in King Abdulaziz International Airport. They also benefit from Saudia’s new international lounge network, with the London location open and additional lounges planned in Dubai, Paris, and Istanbul.

AlFursan is a key part of Saudia’s mission to bring the world to the Kingdom, supporting Vision 2030 by enhancing connectivity and hospitality on a global scale.

About flyadeal:

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. Today, flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, recognised for excellence in on-time performance that is consistently above the global industry average.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. The airline has flown over 35 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2026. In addition, flyadeal will operate long-haul scheduled services from 2027 with the phased induction of 10 Airbus A330neo widebody aircraft ordered by Saudia Group in April 2025.

By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.