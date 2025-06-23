WW+P Architects, a London-based architecture firm that comprises over 200 architects and planners across nine studios globally, is poised to expand its presence with a significant emphasis on the UAE and Saudi Arabian markets. With 40 years of global infrastructure experience, WW+P is uniquely positioned to support national development goals through a strong global project portfolio and upcoming initiatives designed for urban transformation.

The company primarily focuses on transport and infrastructure, transit-oriented development, masterplanning, and urban regeneration projects that closely align with the strategic objectives for sustainable development in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Its major global projects include Paddington Elizabeth Line Station, the multi award-winning station transforming the passenger experience at Paddington in London, UK; and the Metro Tunnel Project in Melbourne Australia, a project that transforms Melbourne’s rail network by delivering twin 9km tunnels under Melbourne’s CBD and five new stations (a world-class collaboration with practices with Hassell and RSHP) – due to open in late 2025.

WW+P is part of 10N Collective, a leading collective of global urbanism, architecture and related design experts brought together by Egis Group – including WW+P, 10 Design, SvN, Fenwick Iribarren Architects, U+A, and Omrania. Each practice within 10N has achieved recognition for high profile and award-winning projects, from urban policy, transport and mixed use, to commercial, hospitality, stadia and housing.

Formerly known as Weston Williamson + Partners, WW+P is actively involved in planned industry visits and media features in the UAE and KSA, as well as exploring potential regional strategic partnerships. Furthermore, the company is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2025 with international events and announcements, emphasizing WW+P’s long history of transforming urban development.

Within the region, WW+P is delivering design services for transport hubs, taking the design from concept through to schematic and detailed including preparation of tender documentation and issue for construction; as well as working on concept design proposals for high speed rail – developing proposals for iconic, high-capacity sub-surface stations that reflect local character and provide solutions for flexible urban integration with emerging masterplans.

Neil Baker, Managing Director for the Middle East, commented, “As we expand our foothold in the Middle East, we find ourselves motivated by the region's ambitious goals for urban infrastructure and sustainability. At WW+P, our business principles emphasize innovation and collaboration, and we are excited to use our global expertise to support transformative projects in the UAE and Saudi Arabia – working on some of the world’s most ambitious projects. The decision is especially significant given that we are celebrating our 40th anniversary this year, laying the groundwork for our path to excellence in these vital markets."

With its upcoming projects in the region, WW+P is positioned to continue redefining urban development through its global expertise and teams. By expanding its presence in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the company aims to advance its broader development objectives while also supporting the strategic infrastructure goals of both countries.

About WW+P Architects

WW+P is an award-winning architecture and urban design practice. With architects, urban designers and planners based in nine studios across four continents, WW+P delivers global infrastructure, masterplanning and city-shaping projects to create a more sustainable future. The practice is driven by core values which guide how we design and operate. WW+P is part of 10N, a collective of urbanism, architecture and related design experts brought together by Egis Group.

https://wwparchitects.com

